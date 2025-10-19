Government shutdown giving already-strained food banks more uncertainty

This year, Food Bank of the Rockies and others across the U.S. are bringing in less but need to feed more.

Monica Buhlig, chief impact officer with Food Bank of the Rockies, said they lost about 25% of their food supplied by the federal government earlier this year when the Trump administration made changes to USDA food programs, creating a gap of roughly 14,000 meals a day.

That comes as demand has grown this year.

“With the increased cost of housing, with the increased cost of food, we have seen more and more neighbors over the past year,” said Buhlig. “Prior to the government shutdown, we were seeing the highest levels of hunger that we have seen in 10 years.”

The shutdown could drive up that demand even more if it drags on.

“We know that there will be federal workers who have been living paycheck to paycheck, and now don't have a paycheck,” said Buhlig. “And their expenses remain.”

There are now concerns about the shutdown’s impact on the future of crucial federal funding to address food insecurity.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps feed more than 40 million Americans, was already facing stricter eligibility standards starting next month, meaning many will lose coverage. If the shutdown stretches into November, the entire program would face “insufficient funds,” the USDA warned in a letter obtained by ABC News.

“For every meal that Food Bank of the Rockies provides, SNAP provides nine,” Buhlig said. “We could see that [need] increase ninefold among some of these neighbors.”

Chad Molter, executive director of Harvest Hope Pantry in Boulder, said his food bank is concerned about funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) going dry. He told the Scripps News Group in Denver food ordered through the program before the shutdown is still being delivered, but new orders cannot be placed. He said the food bank relies on the program for about 15% of its donations.

“If something happens to that program, we would certainly miss that food,” he told Denver7.

There has also been concern over funding for food aid through the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), though the program did receive $300 million from the Trump administration last week. Last month, Colorado's Joint Budget Committee approved $7.5 million in funding to keep SNAP and WIC afloat.

Sen. Michael Bennet held a virtual town hall Wednesday to hear concerns from Buhlig and other Colorado food bank leaders. Politicians on Capitol Hill continue to dig in and blame the other party, with no end to the shutdown in sight.

“Behind all of these discussions are families and veterans and people who are aging in our communities, who are looking to our elected officials for solutions,” Buhlig told the Scripps News Group in Denver before the town hall. “We need that right now more than ever before… People are concerned, and they need to know where their next meal is coming from.”

In search of short-term solutions, the food bank leaders said during the call that they will consider giving less food during distributions to stretch supplies, while calling on local partners and community members for donations. They say they have no choice but to make things work.

