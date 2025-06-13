Milwaukee family finds out they're living in an illegal dwelling contaminated with lead

A Milwaukee family is scrambling to find new housing after discovering their rental apartment is not only contaminated with lead, but also classified as an illegal dwelling.

Alexandra Shelvik and Tyree Wheeler have been living with their son, Kendrick, in a second and third-floor apartment where lead remediation was taking place.

In the last month, this family learned their son has high levels of lead in his blood, which they believe is a direct result of the landlord's improper lead paint removal.

"I was very fearful," Shelvik said.

When city health inspectors visited the property, they discovered the possible lead contamination was just the beginning of their problems.

"The health department has told [the landlord] that the third floor is uninhabitable and it is not safe to rent out and it is illegal," Shelvik said.

"We did not know that it was a fire hazard to be up there," Wheeler added.

The family said they've been sleeping on their living room floor to avoid the hazardous third floor.

"My reaction has been to not go up there because I'm not gonna risk my family's lives just for no reason," Wheeler explained.

The Department of Neighborhood Services cited landlord Ryan Antczak for illegal occupancy and use, along with more than a dozen other violations, including defective siding, ceilings and railings.

"My number one priority is my family's health and survival," Wheeler said. "I'm angry. I'm upset. I feel betrayed, disrespected."

On Tuesday, when the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee called Antczak, he said he had no comment.

The next day, Scripps News Group Reporter Jenna Rae went to Antczak's house to ask him some questions about these violations. He answered the door.

Here's their exchange:

"Do you have a few minutes to answer some questions?" Rae asked.

"Nope," Antczak answered.

"Nope? You have no comment on the illegal dwelling that you were having a family...," Rae asked, but was cut off by Antczak saying, "I'll be commenting."

"You'll be commenting on it?" Rae questioned.

"Later," Antczak said.

"When?" Rae asked.

"Later," Antczak said as he tried to close the door.

"Okay, so any remediation that's happening right now, no comment on this?" Rae said as Antczak closed the door in her face.

"He should be answering any question that comes his way because we need answers and he needs to explain himself," Wheeler said upon learned of the exchange.

The family is now working to relocate before July. A GoFundMe has been established to help with their relocation expenses.

"If we don't talk to you and we're not on these cameras, nobody knows our story. If nobody knows, how could they do anything to help," Wheeler said.

