Huge fire erupts at Louisville airport after incident involving UPS plane

(Brad Harvey via AP)
This photo provided by Brad Harvey shows thick, black smoke rising after reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Flames engulfed part of the airfield at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday after what officials described as an “aircraft incident.”

UPS confirmed it was notified of an “incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Fire crews were seen spraying water on what appeared to be a UPS aircraft as thick smoke billowed into the air.

Officials have not said how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport has been closed while emergency crews respond.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

