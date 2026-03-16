Americans urged to evacuate Iraq amid strikes on Iran-backed militias in the country

As the conflict with Iran intensifies across the Middle East, officials in Iraq are urging Americans to leave the country after multiple locations were targeted by airstrikes.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Iraq has raised its threat level for American citizens in the country to "Level 4: Do Not Travel" after the embassy was recently targeted by a drone strike. The embassy is now telling Americans who previously decided to stay in Iraq to reconsider, saying those people are at risk of kidnapping, or of being caught up in strikes by Iran-backed militia groups inside Iraq.

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"Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and conducted indiscriminate attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR)," the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Iraq said in a statement. "U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now."

Positions belonging to the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, were hit Monday near the Iraqi city of Mosul, officials said. The strikes were reportedly carried out by fighter jets, making it highly likely U.S. forces were involved.

The U.S. military has recently increased its efforts to target Iranian-backed militia groups operating in Iraq. Those groups have been accused of launching rockets, missiles and drones toward the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, where a coalition base has repeatedly come under attack.

On Monday, several loud explosions were heard over Erbil, which was likely coalition forces firing drones or missiles into the region, officials said.

"Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad," The U.S. embassy said. "The International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions. There have also been repeated attacks in the area around the Erbil International Airport and the Consulate General. Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate general in Erbil in light of the ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace."