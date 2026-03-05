Iran expands strikes, hits near Azerbaijan border as conflict grows

Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israel and American bases Thursday while also striking near the Azerbaijan border, marking a significant expansion of the conflict beyond the Middle East.

An Iranian drone struck an airport terminal and another came down near a school in a region along the Azerbaijan-Iran border, injuring four civilians. Azerbaijan's president convened his Security Council in response and is demanding an apology from Iran and criminal accountability for those responsible. The country's military has been put on full combat readiness.

Iran denied firing drones at Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said its own technical systems tracked four of the drones from Iranian territory.

Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of serving as an Israeli spy base on its northern border and warned Baku it would be punished if it did not stop. Azerbaijan supplies Israel with more than 40% of its crude oil.

The strikes on Azerbaijan came on the same day Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israel and American bases. Those strikes followed the U.S. Navy sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 sailors.

A top Iranian cleric called for violence against Israelis and President Donald Trump on state television Thursday. The message represents a rare call for violence by an Ayatollah, one of the highest ranks in Shiite Islam.

Israel also carried out new airstrikes in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah command centers. The Israel Defense Forces posted video on social media claiming to show those attacks. The IDF said the strikes hit several command centers, including one used by the group's aerial unit. Israel described the attacks as intelligence-based strikes against what it calls the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed or disabled around 300 Iranian mobile missile launchers since the war began. Thermal satellites and drones are monitoring the battlefield around the clock to locate and eliminate launchers as they are deployed.

There has been a reduction in the volleys of missiles being fired at Israel, though attacks are ongoing, with approximately four ballistic missiles coming in over a 15-to-16-hour period.

Analysts believe Iran may be holding back some of its most sophisticated missiles — those most capable of penetrating air defenses — as a show of strength to its own population. Iran has also released video of what it calls its underground missile cities, where it stores its missiles. U.S. and Israeli intelligence say they know the location of many of these sites, but not all of them.

The regime is believed to view offensive capability as essential to its legitimacy, needing to demonstrate to its own people that it retains the power to strike its enemies.