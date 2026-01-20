Johnson urges unity in first-ever US House speaker address to UK Parliament

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered an unprecedented address Tuesday to the United Kingdom’s Parliament, telling lawmakers he is confident the U.S. and Britain can strengthen their relationship amid rising transatlantic tensions.

Johnson spoke at the invitation of U.K. House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. claiming independence from Britain. It was the first time a U.S. House speaker addressed Parliament.

During his visit, Johnson admitted he was in part there to calm the waters after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy additional tariffs on the U.K. over its position on Greenland — which Trump has insisted must be acquired by the United States.

"I spoke to President Trump at length yesterday and I told him that I really felt that my mission here, even though we planned this back in the fall, we didn't know how the events would develop over the last few days. But I told the president that I felt that my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help to calm the waters, so to speak, and I hope to do so," Johnson said.

"Let us look to agreement, continue our dialogue, and find a resolution, just as we always have in the past," he added.

Johnson's visit also carried added weight after President Trump criticized Britain’s agreement to transfer ownership of the Chagos Islands, which include a U.S. airbase, to Mauritius, calling the deal stupid and weak.

"Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING."