Hometown honors US service member killed in Iranian drone strike in Kuwait

Residents in Bellevue, Nebraska, came together to honor Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, a soldier, martial arts instructor and father who was among four service members killed in a drone strike Sunday.

Tietjens was a Bellevue native who taught at Martial Arts International when he wasn't serving his country. He held a black belt in taekwondo and Philippine combatives and was remembered by those who knew him as a devoted husband, father and respected leader in his community.

Julius Melegrito, owner of Martial Arts International, said Tietjens left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

"When you think about Mr. Noah you just think a nice guy who's very confident," Melegrito said.

Melegrito described Tietjens as a kind man and a great leader who did everything for his family and his community.

"That's the kind of guy you will remember and you will never just easily forget because of the impact not only to his community but to everyone he comes in contact with, and that's a great character to have," Melegrito said.

Tietjens' young son, Dylan, also trains at Martial Arts International.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said Tietjens made the ultimate sacrifice and expressed pride in seeing the community rally around his family.

"When you hear it's one of your own, it just bring it home, you can feel it a little bit more, we are here to support the family," Hike said.

Hike said the city is looking into naming a street after Tietjens to honor his service and sacrifice.

Martial Arts International has set up a college fund for Tietjens' son through GoFundMe. All proceeds will go directly to his son. Click here to donate.

This story was originally published by Greta Goede with the Scripps News Group in Omaha, Nebraska.