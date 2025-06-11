Military parade in Washington draws mixed reaction from visitors

No, it is not quite July 4 or the end of a war, but this weekend, a major military parade is set to happen in Washington. However, like many things in Washington these days, there is controversy.

HONORING THE ARMY

Officially, the Saturday parade will honor the U.S. Army and celebrate the military branch's 250th anniversary.

Over 6,000 soldiers, 150 army vehicles, including tanks, as well as 50 military aircraft, are expected.

The parade will be the first time since the early 1990s that a military style parade like this will take place in Washington. President George H.W. Bush hosted one at the conclusion of the Gulf War.

On the National Mall, some tourists told Scripps News they are excited, while others are skeptical.

"I think it's fantastic, it is good to see what our military is capable of,” Bill Gunn, who is visiting from Florida, said.

“It will be a sight to see,” CJ from Texas told Scripps News.

“Of course, it calls back to like other communist countries,” CJ added.

“You're comparing this to a parade in a communist country?” Scripps News Group’s Joe St. George asked.

“How could you not, because that's where we have seen them before,” CJ added.

REASON FOR CONTROVERSY

While military parades do have a history of being non-partisan, this one has become more controversial. One reason is cost, and the other is the date.

Official estimates say the parade could cost as much as $45 million. Washington D.C. local officials have expressed concern about the damage to roads that may be caused by tanks.

While June 14 does mark the Army's 250th anniversary, it is also the birthday of President Donald Trump, though he has said the parade is not for him. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado is a former Army Ranger, but has no plans on attending

"I'm not interested in Donald Trump's vanity parade, I am just not,” Crow recently told Scripps News.

For weeks, the White House has downplayed the president's birthday occurring on the same day as the parade.

"It will be a truly historic and special day for our country,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a recent briefing.

PROTESTS EXPECTED

It has sparked protests around the country, however. Dozens of groups are helping to organize what is being called "No Kings" events on Saturday.

The event's website simply says "On June 14th, we rise up."

As far as the president goes, Saturday's event will complete a nearly decade-long goal of hosting such an event. He first mentioned the idea in 2017 after attending Bastille Day events in France.

As for the Army, leaders previously told Congress they believe that not only will this weekend help honor those who have served, but it will help with recruitment in the future.