One rescued, another dead after parachute jump near Tennessee airport

One person was rescued and another is dead after a parachute jumping accident Saturday afternoon near the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews were called to a wooded area roughly three miles from the roadway. Authorities told the Scripps News Group in Nashville that they rescued one person who was stuck in a tree and is now receiving medical treatment.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 87-year-old Air Force veteran fulfills lifelong skydiving dream inspired by 1950s paratroopers

NFD officials say a rescuer safely reached the parachute jumper, freed him from the harness, and assisted him down a ladder using a pulley system. The patient was awake, alert, and in stable condition after being suspended for several hours. He was then transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The skydiving instructor has been identified as Justin Robert Fuller, 35, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Officials say three other skydivers who jumped moments earlier landed safely, and the plane landed safely back at John C. Tune Airport.

This story was originally published by Holly Lehren with the Scripps News Group in Nashville.