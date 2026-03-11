Survey: 64% of workers over 50 say they face age discrimination in the workplace

Workplace discrimination can surface in many different forms, one of them being ageism.

A recent survey by AARP found that 64% of workers over the age of 50 feel they face workplace discrimination — a statistic that hasn't changed since 2024. Meanwhile, more than 1 in 10 respondents believe they've been passed up for a promotion because of their age.

Julie Bauke, career expert with the Bauke Group, said there are steps workers can take if they feel age discrimination is happening to them.

"I noticed that some of the newest client projects are going to some of our younger people, and I certainly understand that you want to grow the people who are newer in their careers," Bauke said. "What I can offer, maybe is wisdom and coaching and guidance to those projects based on my experience in the workplace. So maybe go in and offer something different. Or volunteer on your own to go take a class or do a program that's going to teach you — maybe some new tools your organization is using."

It's also important to remember that age discrimination in the workplace goes against the Equal Employment Opportunity laws. Know your rights and click here to learn more about the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

