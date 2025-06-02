Trump officials visit Alaska to discuss Arctic oil drilling and gas projects

In a move to enhance oil and gas production, three cabinet officials from the Trump administration are in Alaska to engage with state and local leaders.

The visit by Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Environment Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright comes after President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at increasing oil and gas drilling, mining, and logging activities in Alaska.

Their agenda includes discussions on oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and a long-delayed natural gas project. The officials are also scheduled to visit the Prudhoe Bay oil field, located near the Arctic Ocean.

The discussions come amid heightened interest in the region's energy resources, sparking both economic opportunities and environmental concerns. As federal officials prioritize energy development, local leaders are eager to address the potential implications for Alaska’s natural landscape and communities.

