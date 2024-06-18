Watch Now
Age in America: Age discrimination is illegal, but why is it so tough to prove in court?

Attorney Michael Lieder joins Scripps News to explain why it can be difficult to provide evidence of age discrimination in the workplace.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act protects those 40 years of age and older from discrimination at work. However, it can be difficult to prove age discrimination in court. (Scripps News)
Age Discrimination in Employment Act
Scripps News is partnering with WorkingNation, a leading nonprofit media organization focused on issues impacting workers and employment in the U.S., to drive awareness of and action to address ageism in the workplace.

This week we're examining the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which was signed into law in 1967 to protect those 40 years of age and older from discrimination at work. However, attorney Michael Lieder with the discrimination law firm Mehri & Skalet explains why it's so difficult to prove age discrimination in a court of law.

