USPS is planning to increase shipping prices soon

The United States Postal Service will be raising shipping prices after the holidays, it recently announced.

Ground Advantage prices will go up 5.4%, Priority Mail will increase by 5.7%, and Priority Mail Express will be raised 5.9% starting Jan. 21, 2024.

USPS said it is also seeking a price increase for other services like post office box rental fees, certified mail and some international mail services.

Prices for USPS Connect Local, used by businesses for same-day and next-day delivery for their local customers, will not be changed.

Back in July, USPS raised the price for a postage stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents. Postcard stamp prices were also raised in July from 48 cents to 51 cents.

The Postal Service said the rate increases are part of its 10-year plan for achieving financial stability. All of the price increases will need to be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission before they can be implemented.

“The Postal Service continues to offer a great value in shipping,” said USPS in a press release. “Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential and regular Saturday delivery, nor fuel. Also, the Postal Service offers convenient flat rate and cubic pricing options.”

