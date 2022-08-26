Utah hospital ranked #1 by Fortune

Intermountain Alta View Hospital has been ranked the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list.

“This recognition, which was earned in the face of a pandemic, shows how dedicated the physicians and caregivers are at our hospital,” said Hospital Administrator Scott Roberson in a press release.

This marks the eighth year Intermountain Alta View Hospital has been ranked on this list, but the first time it has been ranked number one.

The list is determined using independent research to evaluate performance of 2,650 hospitals. Other factors considered in this year’s rankings included community contributions and equity of care.

Intermountain is working to improve access to care in under-served communities by funding programs around housing and food insecurity.

Several other Intermountain Healthcare hospitals were also honored on this year.

Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City was ranked 19th in the country for teaching hospitals. Intermountain Riverton Hospital and Cedar City Hospital were also ranked on the list for small community hospitals.

To see all the hospitals on this year’s Top 100 list, click here.