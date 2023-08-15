Utah teacher goes above and beyond, using own money to provide students with snacks

Yevgeny Pevzner, 50, never wanted to be a teacher. His dream was to become a nurse.

Pevzner, a resident of West Valley, says even his college lab professor said, ‘you’re just not good at this,’ referring to his laboratory and teaching skills.

But it wasn’t until he left the country to work in the Peace Corp that a spark ignited inside of him to dedicate his life to helping students, through food.

“I taught in Africa for three years,” Pevzner said.

In Africa, he would buy his students food and snacks- an act of kindness that he still does until this day for his students in Utah.

Pevzner has been a science teacher at Kearns Junior High for the last 24 years. It was his first teaching job after joining the Peace Corp.

“That's where (Africa) the inspiration came to buy food, because I knew people would walk miles and miles. Sometimes they would never eat anything,” Pevnzer said. “I think I overcharged all my credit cards during those three years.”

Food first and why it matters for students

Kearns Junior High is a Title One school, which means it qualifies for federal funding to assist students in need. But Pevzner has noticed that the Federal assistance doesn’t cover all his students’ needs. So for the last 24 years he has been purchasing extra snacks with his own money for his students. These snacks granola bars, pop tarts, ramen and fruit as a supplement to what his students can already avail of at the school.

“When you are hungry you’re preoccupied thinking, ‘Where I'm going to eat?’” Pevzner said. “Who cares about science or math or English, if your brain is telling you, ‘I want something, I want something.’ I know when I'm hungry I don't focus so I'm sure it's worse for the kid who doesn't know how to process when is the next time I’m going to eat.

“Yes, they get breakfast, they get lunch, but they may not get dinner. We should never assume that kids get food. That's why I love our school because we have a pantry where kids can get meals for the weekend. And we're getting a new freezer which is going to have frozen food.”

'He goes above and beyond'

Elvis Fonguh, the assistant principal at Kearns Junior High, says giving snacks to students is only one part of Pevnzer’s impact in the school.

“He goes above and beyond,” Fonguh said. “He connects with his students very well. And you talk about giving snacks. He does a lot more than that. He is an advocate for those students and because of that, the students, they like him, they want to be in his class and they're doing good in his classes. You can see the results. He's an awesome teacher.”

But Pevzner shies away from taking any credit. He says his work ethic and success as a teacher were born of sacrifice. 35 years ago his parents immigrated to the United States from Belarus, which at the time was under Soviet Rule until 1991.

“My parents had good jobs back in Belarus,” Pevzner said. “We didn’t have to leave. But they sacrificed a lot for us to be here just so we didn’t have to join the army. Our chances of survival were little.”

'A good deed that will continue'

Pevzner is also on the sidelines as a soccer coach several days a week. He says the extra gig helps him purchase what he needs for his students. He notes that while the good deed he does can become costly at times, the financial burden is not a problem. Pevzner has no plans of stopping.

“If eventually financially I cannot do it, I won't do it. But right now I feel I'm comfortable where I am both professionally financially, where I am in my life.

“And I just want to say a lot of teachers do this. I don't feel anything special, honestly. And yes, I do spend a lot of money, but I know a lot of teachers do too. So I just wish parents would, if you can help.”

