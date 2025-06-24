Vessel Kitchen is serving up some summer flavors.

Vessel Kitchen is redefining fast-casual dining with real food, real flavor, and real intention — offering globally inspired, scratch-made meals that are both nourishing and crave-worthy.

Rooted in their commitment to making better food available to everyone, Vessel Kitchen

delivers a thoughtful blend of healthy and hearty options that never compromise on flavor, quality, or flexibility.

The latest seasonal additions bring bright, summer-inspired flavors to the table and continue Vessel’s tradition of keeping the menu fresh.

The Tuscan Chop is a crisp and zesty cold side featured on The Godfather salad — one of the newest summer menu items.

Vessel has streamlined its menu to highlight fan favorites while using seasonal updates to keep things exciting without losing focus on what guests love most.

A new Vessel Kitchen is coming soon to Utah County as part of Vessel’s thoughtful, community-focused expansion within Utah. Be on the lookout for updates on when and where this new location will be open by following @vesselkitchen on Instagram.

Visit vesselkitchen.com to browse the menu, order online or find the location closest to you

