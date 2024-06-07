11 people taken to hospital due to heat exhaustion ahead of Phoenix Trump rally

Nearly a dozen people have been taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion while waiting in line for a Turning Point rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

Fire officials told Scripps News Phoenix they responded to Dream City Church in north Phoenix and transported 11 people after reports of heat exhaustion.

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110 degrees this year.

Scripps News Phoenix crews were there as several people began to faint and seek medical attention due to the heat.

Another one being carted out on a stretcher at Trump rally … this marks at least six people from what we can likely assume is the heat @abc15 pic.twitter.com/NAZIONJOIo — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) June 6, 2024

