Watch Now
Weather

Actions

11 people taken to hospital due to heat exhaustion ahead of Phoenix Trump rally

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110 degrees this year.
Trump rally heat exhaustion
Scripps News Phoenix
People stand at a Trump rally.
Trump rally heat exhaustion
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Nearly a dozen people have been taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion while waiting in line for a Turning Point rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

Fire officials told Scripps News Phoenix they responded to Dream City Church in north Phoenix and transported 11 people after reports of heat exhaustion.

Thursday marks the first day the Valley has reached 110 degrees this year.

Scripps News Phoenix crews were there as several people began to faint and seek medical attention due to the heat.

Phoenix firefighters at Trump rally
Trump rally heat exhaustion

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere