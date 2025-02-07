Watch Now
Weather

Actions

70+ mph gusts recorded across northern Utah as front moves through

Friday Storm.png
Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — Heavy gusts have been recorded across northern Utah as a front moves in ahead of the weekend.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

As of noon Friday, multiple readings of winds over 60 miles per hour have been measured in the Wasatch Mountains, as well as the Tooele and Rush valleys and Uinta Mountains.

Top gusts measured on Friday (12 p.m.):

  • 80 mph: Snowbasin - Strawberry Peak
  • 77 mph: Logan Peak
  • 73 mph: Lofty Lake Peak
  • 72 mph: Deer Valley - Mount Baldy
  • 71 mph: SR-201 at I-80
  • 71 mph: Snowbasin - Wildcat
  • 71 mph: Iron Cap

Along with the heavy winds, the front is bringing rain to the valleys and snow in the mountains, with the heaviest precipitation expected to die down overnight.

Watch LIVE below as snow falls near Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon:

Anyone traveling as the front moves through should use caution on the roads. A traction law is currently in effect for both Little and Big Cottonwood canyons and applies to both directions of traffic.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere