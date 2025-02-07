70+ mph gusts recorded across northern Utah as front moves through

OGDEN, Utah — Heavy gusts have been recorded across northern Utah as a front moves in ahead of the weekend.
As of noon Friday, multiple readings of winds over 60 miles per hour have been measured in the Wasatch Mountains, as well as the Tooele and Rush valleys and Uinta Mountains.
Top gusts measured on Friday (12 p.m.):
- 80 mph: Snowbasin - Strawberry Peak
- 77 mph: Logan Peak
- 73 mph: Lofty Lake Peak
- 72 mph: Deer Valley - Mount Baldy
- 71 mph: SR-201 at I-80
- 71 mph: Snowbasin - Wildcat
- 71 mph: Iron Cap
Along with the heavy winds, the front is bringing rain to the valleys and snow in the mountains, with the heaviest precipitation expected to die down overnight.
Watch LIVE below as snow falls near Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon:
Anyone traveling as the front moves through should use caution on the roads. A traction law is currently in effect for both Little and Big Cottonwood canyons and applies to both directions of traffic.
Pure magic ❄️ It is dumping here at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the snow is accumulating at the speed of light. Please be careful driving up if you do and follow the traction law when it’s in effect. Look to @udotcottonwoods for canyon road updates frequently. pic.twitter.com/g4Ruu6g173— Brighton Resort (@BrightonResort) February 7, 2025