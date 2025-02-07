70+ mph gusts recorded across northern Utah as front moves through

OGDEN, Utah — Heavy gusts have been recorded across northern Utah as a front moves in ahead of the weekend.

As of noon Friday, multiple readings of winds over 60 miles per hour have been measured in the Wasatch Mountains, as well as the Tooele and Rush valleys and Uinta Mountains.

Top gusts measured on Friday (12 p.m.):



80 mph : Snowbasin - Strawberry Peak

: Snowbasin - Strawberry Peak 77 mph : Logan Peak

: Logan Peak 73 mph : Lofty Lake Peak

: Lofty Lake Peak 72 mph : Deer Valley - Mount Baldy

: Deer Valley - Mount Baldy 71 mph : SR-201 at I-80

: SR-201 at I-80 71 mph : Snowbasin - Wildcat

: Snowbasin - Wildcat 71 mph: Iron Cap

Along with the heavy winds, the front is bringing rain to the valleys and snow in the mountains, with the heaviest precipitation expected to die down overnight.



Anyone traveling as the front moves through should use caution on the roads. A traction law is currently in effect for both Little and Big Cottonwood canyons and applies to both directions of traffic.