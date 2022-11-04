Chilly November day; Wet weekend ahead

It'll be another cold morning with a hard freeze in Zion National Park area.

Patchy fog is possible in far north and along Wasatch back this morning.

High pressure builds today, bringing dry weather and break from the storms.

Westerly flow develops tonight allowing a series of weather systems to brush by starting this weekend.

Get ready for a wet weekend for the north.

Light snow showers develop in the North later in the day - the mountains will get most of the action but valleys likely will get flurries.

Rain and snow in valleys tonight through tomorrow morning.

Warmer tomorrow, so the mix changes to rain in valleys with heavy snow in the mountains through Sunday.

Most precipitation remains over the northern half of Utah and it'll stay nice and dry in the South.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of rain & snow after midnight: Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely in the morning, then a slight chance in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Upper 60s.