Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few showers today; Sunny this weekend

A few showers today; Sunny this weekend- Friday, November 7
Posted
and last updated

You might see a few more raindrops on the windshield today!

A weak storm system brushing by northern Utah will bring a chance of light showers today, mainly north of Interstate 80. A few hundredths are possible in the valleys with a trace to an inch of snow above 7,000 ft. The Bear River Range might get a couple inches.

It's going to dry out tomorrow, so the weekend is looking good! It's going to be sunny & cool with temps hovering close to average.

High pressure building early next week will bring a nice warm-up.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere