A recess from hot, windy weather!

For most of you, a break from some of the hot & windy weather we've had the last few days!

The exception will be far SW Utah with strong canyon winds before they decrease after 9 am. Temps will still climb near 100 in St. George.

Otherwise, sunny, but cooler behind a cold front washing out in the south. Temps will bounce back this weekend & climb well above average. Isolated t-storms could pop up over the southern mountains this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

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