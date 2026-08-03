A Short Break Before Triple Digits Return!

A dry cold front will cross Northern & Central UT today. Slightly cooler in the north, but hot & windy weather across the south will keep fire danger high. Temps climb again later this week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Sunny & slightly cooler with areas of smoke. Highs: Near 90.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Sunny. Highs around 111.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.
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