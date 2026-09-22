A Stormy Start to Autumn!

Stormy weather settles in just in time for the first day of fall! (It officially begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 6:05 pm).

Showers & t-storms will decrease in the south, but are likely across northern & central UT through the afternoon, then taper off this evening. A warming & drying trend begins tomorrow.

Enough moisture could linger near the Four Corners to allow isolated t-storms to pop up in SE Utah much of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Showery & a little cooler today. Isolated t-storms are possible in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly clear after showers taper off. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

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