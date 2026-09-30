A Warm End to September!

The last day of September is looking good for most of Utah!

Moisture wrapped around a storm to our south will bring a chance of more rain showers to Southeast Utah. But as the storm pulls away, showers will gradually taper off by this afternoon & evening.

High pressure building over the area will bring a warming & drying trend for the second half of the week. Temperatures could climb close to 10 degrees above average by the weekend, so don't put away the outdoor furniture yet!

There's a slight chance of more showers in the south by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

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