A warm Wednesday; Winter makes a come-back tomorrow!

Warm & breezy today ahead of the next storm! A strong cold front brings mtn. & valley snow to the north from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. Below freezing temps by the end of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, & warmer. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

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