Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A wet week ahead!

A wet week ahead!- Monday, August 25
Posted
and last updated

Keep the umbrella handy! Monsoonal moisture in place across Utah will bring a chance of widespread showers & t-storms the next few days. Gradually drying out & warming up by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, but they're most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Chance of showers & a slight chance of t-storms overnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Rain showers along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere