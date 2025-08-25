A wet week ahead!

Keep the umbrella handy! Monsoonal moisture in place across Utah will bring a chance of widespread showers & t-storms the next few days. Gradually drying out & warming up by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, but they're most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Chance of showers & a slight chance of t-storms overnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Rain showers along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app