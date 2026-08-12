Afternoon Storms Smashing Utah's Heatwave!

Ready for a break from the heat?
Monsoon moisture lingers through the end of the week with showers & t-storms becoming widespread by Thu & Fri. Storms could bring heavy rain & much cooler temps! Warmer & drying out this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, then about a 40% chance in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the morning, then a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.
Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms tapering off after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.
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