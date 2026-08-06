Air Quality Drops & Temperatures Climb!

Another smoky day! In northern Utah, wildfire smoke is expected to decrease tomorrow. While some haze will linger, overall air quality should improve compared to the last few days.

It's going to be dangerously hot today across the south, making it challenging for anyone spending much time outdoors. The heat will expand farther north by Friday and Saturday.

Isolated dry thunderstorms could pop up the next few afternoons over the higher terrain of SW Utah. The main impact could be gusty winds up to 40-45 mph. Storms are a lot more likely by early next week as monsoonal moisture moves back in. That'll cool us off slightly, but also bring a chance of showers & t-storms, mainly to Central & Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

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