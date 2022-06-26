GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service is warning the public of potential flash floods in several areas of southern Utah.

The NWS of Salt Lake City issued official Flash Flood Warnings starting Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening (exact times vary).

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the NWS said in alerts for Garfield, Kane and Wayne counties.

Other nearby areas were issued a Flood Watch, which is less severe than a Flash Flood Warning.

In the areas listed below, the NWS warned of "Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, slot canyons, slickrock areas and small streams."

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the warnings read. "In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall."

On the border of Garfield County and Wayne County, a warning is in place until 6:15 p.m. It includes areas in and near Capitol Reef National Park, including:



Sheets Gulch

Cottonwood Wash

Burro Wash

A portion of the Notom-Bullfrog Road

Flash Flood Warning including Garfield County, UT, Wayne County, UT until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/72mPFoYAl2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 26, 2022

Just southeast of Bryce Canyon National Park in Garfield County and Kane County, a warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the areas of:



Willis Creek

Sheep Creek

Bull Valley Gorge

Skutumpah Road

Portions of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

Flash Flood Warning including Garfield County, UT, Kane County, UT until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/dJIQmHqspb — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 26, 2022

Another warning in Garfield County goes until 5:15 p.m. and includes:



Zebra Slot Canyon

Red Breaks Slot Canyon

Harris Wash, Neon Canyon

Bighorn Canyon

Phipps Wash

Flash Flood Warning including Garfield County, UT until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/GGZSj0nnuE — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 26, 2022

In Kane County, a warning is in effect until 7 p.m. from the head of Last Chance Creek through where it reaches Lake Powell at Croton Canyon.

Flash Flood Warning including Kane County, UT until 7:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/8CVUjPDlzm — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 26, 2022

Another warning in Kane County lasts until 9:15 p.m. It includes the Paria River from central Kane County down to the Utah-Arizona border.

The NWS expects the floodwaters to reach U.S. Highway 89 between 8-9 p.m.

The risk of damage from flash floods in these areas was "considerable," the NWS said.

Due to flash flooding that occurred within the past week, some roads in Capitol Reef National Park were already closed.