Flash Flood Warnings issued in Iron County, Zion National Park

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for two areas of southern Utah Sunday afternoon/evening.

The first was issued just after 4 p.m. for east-central Iron County, including Parowan, the Parowan Creek drainage, and the Brian Head Fire burn scar. I-15 between miles 74 and 75, as well as State Route 143 between miles 6 and 10 may also be impacted. The warning lasts until 7 p.m.

This Flash Flood Warning is for the Brian Head burn scar. Radar estimates up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over the scar and this could result in debris flow moving through the Parowan Creek drainage. #utwx https://t.co/fEuTtWAxFJ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 25, 2021

Another is in place until 5:30 p.m. for southeastern Iron County, including Spring Creek Canyon.

A third Flash Flood Warning was issued just before 5 p.m. for an area including Springdale and part of Zion National Park. It is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for south-central Iron County, western Kane County, and east-central Washington County. It specifically includes Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville, North Fork Virgin River, Deep Creek, Shiver Creek and Crystal Creek.

This Flash Flood Warning is for the north fork of the Virgin River, Deep Creek, Shiver Creek, and Crystal Creek in Zion National Park. Radar estimates up to 2 inches have fallen so far. Flash flooding is imminent in these locations! #utwx https://t.co/uMBdZQlAH6 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 25, 2021

Much of southern Utah is under a Flash Flood Watch, which is not as extreme as a "Warning."