Flash Flood Warnings issued in Iron County, Zion National Park

Jesse Harris
Flash flooding covers a street in Cedar City, Utah on Sunday.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 19:02:12-04

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for two areas of southern Utah Sunday afternoon/evening.

The first was issued just after 4 p.m. for east-central Iron County, including Parowan, the Parowan Creek drainage, and the Brian Head Fire burn scar. I-15 between miles 74 and 75, as well as State Route 143 between miles 6 and 10 may also be impacted. The warning lasts until 7 p.m.

Another is in place until 5:30 p.m. for southeastern Iron County, including Spring Creek Canyon.

A third Flash Flood Warning was issued just before 5 p.m. for an area including Springdale and part of Zion National Park. It is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for south-central Iron County, western Kane County, and east-central Washington County. It specifically includes Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville, North Fork Virgin River, Deep Creek, Shiver Creek and Crystal Creek.

Much of southern Utah is under a Flash Flood Watch, which is not as extreme as a "Warning."

Flash Flood Warnings (red) and Flash Flood Watches (green) in southern Utah as of 4:51 p.m. Sunday

