High Wind Warnings issued in southern Utah with gusts up to 65 mph

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for parts of southern Utah lasting through Monday afternoon, as well as Wind Advisories in other areas.

One warning is in place for "Lower Washington County," which includes St. George and Hurricane. North winds are expected to be between 25-35 miles per hour throughout this region, and residents are advised to secure loose objects outside. The NWS also said some power outages are possible. The warning is effective immediately and lasts until Monday at 3 p.m.

The weather service said the strongest winds are expected along I-15 between Leeds and Pintura (approximately a 9-mile stretch), with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour. These could cause some dangerous driving conditions.

"Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles," the warning read. "Areas of blowing dust will be possible along I-15 where recently tilled soils can easily be disturbed. Visibilities can quickly reduce and driving visibility will become extremely poor in these conditions."

Another High Wind Warning is in place for "Castle Country" in southeastern Utah until Monday at 6 a.m. This warning includes northwest winds of 25-25 mph, and gusts of up to 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected between 6 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The winds in this region are also expected to cause difficulty for high-profile vehicles, blow around loose outdoor objects, and cause possible power outages.

A Wind Advisory was issued for areas in and near Zion and Bryce national parks. Although not as extreme as a "warning," the advisory still says winds of similar speeds are expected in the same time frames as the above warnings.

The NWS specifically warned of possible blowing snow along I-70, including Fremont Junction and Salina Summit. Drivers are urged to be extra careful, and residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects.