Northern Utah under Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday-Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the Wasatch Front and the northwest corner of Utah.

The warning goes into effect Tuesday at noon and continues through Thursday at midnight (Friday 12:00 a.m.). It includes the following areas:



Salt Lake Valley

Northern Wasatch Front

Tooele Valley

Rush Valley

Eastern Box Elder County

Great Salt Lake desert and mountains

The NWS warns of "dangerously hot conditions" with high expected temperatures of 102-104 degrees.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the warning says. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The warning continued with advice for those working outside:

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1."

In Utah County, temperatures are expected to reach up to 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory, which is not as extreme as an Excessive Heat Warning, will be in effect in the Utah Valley for the same time frame as the warning.