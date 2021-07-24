Thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued in southern Utah

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings for some areas in southern Utah Saturday afternoon.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

The NWS issued a thunderstorm warning for north-central Washington County and south-central Iron County through 4:15 p.m.

This includes State Route 18 between mile markers 23 and 32, as well as the towns of Pine Valley, Pinto and Veyo.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected, as well as heavy rain and quarter-sized hail. Damage to homes and vehicles is possible.

An earlier warning was issued through 3:45 p.m. for central Washington County, including the towns of Washington, Hurricane, New Harmony, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds and Pine Valley, as well as Quail Creek State Park and Snow Canyon State Park. I-15 between mile markers 18 and 25 was also expected to be impacted.

FLASH FLOODING

A Flash Flood Warning was issued through 4 p.m. for western Kane County, including Glendale, U.S. Highway 89 near mile marker 90, and the East Fork of the Virgin River.

Another was issued for southeastern Washington County, including Hildale, Second Creek, Short Creek, South Creek and Water Canyon. It lasts through 5:15 p.m.

A warning was also given for southern Garfield County and north-central Kane County, lasting through 5:30 p.m. including:



Bryce Canyon National Park

Tropic

Cannonville

State Route 12 between mile markers 21 and 26

Bryce Creek draining into the Paria River and areas downstream along the Paria River through Kodachrome Basin State Park

Click here to view the latest updates to these warnings, as well as other "watches" and "advisories" from the NWS.