Alta reaches 600 inches of snow for second consecutive season

ALTA, Utah —It's been a great day of fresh spring powder for our local ski resorts, only adding to the already amazing snow totals the mountains saw this season.

With this latest spring storm system, the upper Cottonwood Canyons were the big winners with anywhere from half a foot to over a foot falling over the past 24 hours. Alta received 16 inches of snow during this latest storm, inflating the season total to 602 inches. Not only is this well above the season normal, but it marks back-to-back seasons of 600+ inches of snow. Last season, the mountains saw a record-shattering 903 inches.

This season is far off from last season's record, but it's still achieved a big milestone. This was the first time Alta saw consecutive seasons of over 600 inches since the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons.

Other local ski areas also received great snow totals over the past 24-hours. Around half a foot fell at Brighton, Solitude, Deer Valley, Park City and Brian Head. All of which have seen above-normal snow this season as well.

Additional snow is forecast tonight with the Central Mountains picking up another 3-6 inches and the Northern Mountains picking up an additional 4-8 inches. The Upper Cottonwoods could see another foot.