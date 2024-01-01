Chris Nunley

Hi y'all! Thank you for checking out my bio.

I'm thrilled to have joined the FOX 13 Utah Weather Authority Team as the newest Meteorologist in February of 2024 and am ecstatic to live in the Beehive State. I spent part of my life in western Washington and part of my life in southern Oklahoma. A couple fun facts about me: I played in the Class A State Basketball Championship in high school in Oklahoma and I am Choctaw!

Spending most of my life in southern Oklahoma and western Washington, I've experienced all types of weather ranging from tornadoes to ice storms along with intense blasts of Arctic cold, prolonged summer heat and intense windstorms. Experiencing such dynamic weather events, and my strong fascination with atmospheric processes led me to study meteorology at the University of Oklahoma followed by graduate school at Mississippi State University where I earned my Ph.D. in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. During my graduate studies, I published research in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society and the Southeastern Geographer. My research interest focuses on the communication of weather information and hazard and risk perception, and I continue to be actively engaged in research in the field.

My career in television has taken me from Oklahoma to New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and now here in the BEAUTIFUL Beehive State. Along all those stops, I have covered everything from tornadoes, blizzards, dust storms, wildfires, windstorms, hurricanes, hailstorms, flooding, earthquakes, and record heat and cold. Weather and Mother Nature have a good way of keeping me on my toes, and I look forward to forecasting the challenging weather in Utah with so many microclimates and intricacies to help keep y'all prepared and safe.

In my spare time, I love to spend it outdoors with my dog Ca$h and CoMpton. We love hiking, camping and swimming (in dog-friendly locations) in the beautiful mountains here in Utah. I also enjoy snowboarding, biking, rock climbing, surfing, and fishing along with spending time with my family. Speaking of family, my brother, Jacob, and his dog, Daisy, moved to SLC with me. If you see me on the trails or in the streets, please say hello -- I would love to chat.