Alta Ski Area surpasses 400 inches of snow on the season, first resort to do so in the lower 48

ALTA, Utah — Alta Ski Area is the first ski area in the lower 48 states to hit and surpass 400 inches of snow for the 2023-2024 season.

As of Saturday, Feb. 17, the resort's snow total for the season stands at 407 inches.

Welcome to the 400 inch party 🎉https://t.co/NQxnh38p5C pic.twitter.com/zGd9yBfYM5 — Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) February 17, 2024

The impressive 407 inches is nearly 79 percent (78.57 percent) of the resort's 10-year average of 518 inches per season, and there's no end in sight. An active weather pattern this holiday weekend into the upcoming week will deliver an additional 24 to 48 inches of powder to Alta.

This mid-season milestone is coming off the snowiest season on record for Alta Ski Area in which 903 inches of snow fell during the 2022-2023 season. That is more than 75 FEET of snow! This shattered the previous record of 748 inches during the 1981-1982 season.

Last year, Alta hit 400"+ on Jan. 16. And on Feb. 17, 2023, Alta had 502" already.

The first ski area in the United States to hit 400 inches this season is Alyeska Resort in Alaska, which has now surpassed 500 inches of snow for the season.

A look at other resorts around the state shows that Brighton has received 351 inches this season, 364 inches for Snowbird, 325 inches for Solitude, 266 inches for Park City, 196 inches for Beaver Mountain, 213 inches for Powder Mountain, 248 inches for Snowbasin, 163 inches at Cherry Peak, 250 inches for Deer Valley, 201 inches at Sundance, 96 inches for Nordic Valley, 119 inches for Woodward Park City, 173 inches for Brian Head and 178 inches at Eagle Point.