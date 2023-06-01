'Am I trippin'?' Landspout tornado surprises Herriman residents

HERRIMAN, Utah — A large landspout tornado unleashed a flurry of videos and hilarious reactions as it touched down in the Herriman area Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported there were possibly multiple landspouts spotted at around 2 p.m. A landspout tornado is similar to a waterspout but, of course, occurs over land and is not associated with the rotation from a larger thunderstorm.

"Am I trippin'?" asked Gabriel in a video he sent to FOX 13 News from Herriman. In the video, he's heard asking if it was at first a fire before settling on tornado, which was a very close description.

Albert Moore shared a video showing possibly the same landspout tornado in Bluffdale, with his daughter giving the perfect commentary.

"Oh, my gosh!" the girl said repeatedly as the weather phenomenon passed by their house.