Another hot day; Some relief later this week

High pressure is keeping it hot! Late day showers & t-storms are expected across the south through midweek. More widespread storms could bring cooler temps to the north by the end of the week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 100.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 107.
Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.