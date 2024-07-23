Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another hot day; Some relief later this week

Posted at 6:27 AM, Jul 23, 2024

High pressure is keeping it hot! Late day showers & t-storms are expected across the south through midweek. More widespread storms could bring cooler temps to the north by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening.  Highs:  Near 107.
Tuesday Night:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 80.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere