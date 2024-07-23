Another hot day; Some relief later this week

High pressure is keeping it hot! Late day showers & t-storms are expected across the south through midweek. More widespread storms could bring cooler temps to the north by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 100.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 107.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.