Another hot day; Strong t-storms possible tomorrow

Even hotter today! Isolated mtn. t-storms are possible again, but won't be as widespread. A weather system will bring the threat of strong t-storms w/ gusty microburst winds to the north Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app