Another hot day; Strong t-storms possible tomorrow

Even hotter today! Isolated mtn. t-storms are possible again, but won't be as widespread. A weather system will bring the threat of strong t-storms w/ gusty microburst winds to the north Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
