Another hot week ahead

The hot, stagnant weather pattern continues for the first half of the week with highs near 100 in Salt Lake City and around 105 in St. George. Weather changes arrive beyond midweek with increasing chances for isolated storms during the afternoon hours to end the week. Highs will also fall a few degrees in St. George and several degrees in Salt Lake.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Clear. Smoky. Lows: Lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Smoky. Highs: Around 100.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 100.

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.