Another mild day; Rain & snow move in tomorrow

One more mild day before it gets stormy! Temps will continue to climb well above average and several degrees higher than yesterday along the Wasatch Front. With inversions still in place, valley haze will linger today with moderate air quality expected in many northern valleys.

Winds increase tonight & tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. The strongest winds will be in SW Wyoming and over the higher elevations of Northern Utah from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon, and then decrease in the evening behind the front.

An atmospheric river will bring periods of valley rain & mountain snow from Wednesday into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app