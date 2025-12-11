Another mild day; Valley haze increasing

High pressure will keep it warm & dry through the weekend with temps climbing about 10-20 degrees above average. It won't be quite as warm as yesterday, but it's still going to feel more like early April or late October.

Valley inversions will build & lead to decreasing air quality over the next few days. Storms could finally brush by northern UT during the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.

