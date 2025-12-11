Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another mild day; Valley haze increasing

Posted

High pressure will keep it warm & dry through the weekend with temps climbing about 10-20 degrees above average. It won't be quite as warm as yesterday, but it's still going to feel more like early April or late October.

Valley inversions will build & lead to decreasing air quality over the next few days. Storms could finally brush by northern UT during the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere