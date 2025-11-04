Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild November day; Cooler later this week

Tuesday, November 4
Mild temps will stick around through midweek, so it's not going to feel much like November! Mid & high level clouds will drift across the north early today, but otherwise it'll become mostly sunny again.

SW winds will increase tomorrow ahead of a few weak storms that'll brush by the north Thursday into Saturday. That'll keep temps running well above average, but winds could gust 30 to 40 mph across parts of Western & SW Utah on Wednesday afternoon.

A storm to our north will brush by Wednesday night & Thursday morning, bringing the best chance of precipitation to far northern Utah.

A cold front will knock temps down about 6-12 degrees by Thursday, but that will still put us close to average for this time of year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

