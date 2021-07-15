Another round of thunderstorms expected to roll through southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After a few days of downpours across the southern part of Utah, another round of thunderstorms is forecast for Thursday afternoon with the potential for flash flooding.

Storms are expected to flare up around noon and a flash flood warning is now in effect. The National Weather Service says the highest risk areas are slot canyons and recent burn scars, along with slickrock areas and normally dry washes.

The LIVE video below shows up-to-the-second weather data across Utah from the FOX 13 First Alert Weather team

The rating for potential flash flooding is "expected" for Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Zion National Park.

National Weather Service

St. George was hit particularly hard Wednesday, with rain forcing the temporary closures of some roads. Police told residents to remain home after some vehicles got stuck on waterlogged streets.