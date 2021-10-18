Another storm brings rain & snow to start the week

We're starting off your day calm, breezy and fairly mild. This is ahead of the next storm that's rolling into the beehive state today. It's going to be windy in Southern Utah, specifically in Southcentral Utah, Juab, Millard, Beaver and Iron Counties. That's where we have a Wind Advisory. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow develops the second half of the day in Northern Utah. It will be heavy at times late this afternoon through this evening. Snow levels drop to just above the benches Tuesday morning. Expect winter driving along our mountain routes Tuesday morning. Our Northern mountains could pick up 6-12 inches of snow.

We start drying out and warming back up midweek!

Salt Lake City

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & rainy. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Rain & snow mix. Lows: Upper 30s