Another Stormy Day; Risk of Flash Floods

Scattered showers & t-storms will continue through the end of the week. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is most likely in Eastern UT. Cooler, dry air moves in by Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms likely. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms most likely in the morning, then a slight chance in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

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