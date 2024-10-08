Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another warm autumn day; Gusty winds possible

Posted
and last updated

A few high-based showers are possible today, mainly over the mountains. Gusty microburst winds with little if any rain are possible out of these showers. Otherwise, warm & dry this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of high-based showers. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere