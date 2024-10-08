Another warm autumn day; Gusty winds possible

A few high-based showers are possible today, mainly over the mountains. Gusty microburst winds with little if any rain are possible out of these showers. Otherwise, warm & dry this week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of high-based showers. Highs: Low 80s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app