Another warm autumn day; Gusty winds possible

A few high-based showers are possible today, mainly over the mountains. Gusty microburst winds with little if any rain are possible out of these showers. Otherwise, warm & dry this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of high-based showers. Highs: Low 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

