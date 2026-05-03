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Another warm before the first May storm

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

Slightly warmer temperatures along with increasing cloud cover on Sunday, ahead of our next storm.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing area of the state facing severe weather risk. Much of central and southern Utah show risk of thunderstorms.

A slow-moving storm system is pushing inland off the Pacific Coast and will bring a round of unsettled spring weather to Utah starting Sunday afternoon. Southern Utah will be the first to see scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. However, with dry air near the surface, many of these will be high-based storms—more likely to produce gusty, erratic winds up to around 50 mph than widespread rainfall. Some activity could linger into the overnight hours.

By Monday, the focus shifts north. Southern Utah dries out a bit, while northern Utah will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Once again, gusty and irratic winds will be the main concern, with brief impacts like blowing dust and reduced visibility possible.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing predicted precipitation. From Top to Bottom, Left to Right: Logan 0.32 inches, Elko 0.22 inches, Ogden 0.04 inches, Evanston 0.22 inches, Wendover 0.01 inches, Salt Lake City .06 inches, Vernal 0.28 inches, Provo 0.02 inches, Ely 0.09 inches, Price 0.01 inches, Fillmore 0.02 inches, Moab 0.01 inches, Bryce Canyon 0.22 inches, Cedar City 0.01 inches, Blanding 0.13 inches, St. George 0.01 inches, Kanab 0.08 inches.

As the system moves into the Desert Southwest on Tuesday, moisture deepens across northern Utah. That should bring a better chance for measurable rain and slightly calmer winds, along with cooler temperatures dipping to near or just below average. The system exits by Wednesday, leaving behind a few early showers before high pressure rebuilds. That will bring a return to drier, milder conditions for the second half of the week. Stay tuned.

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