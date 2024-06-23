Another week of summer heat

A very hot Sunday is on tap with daily record high temperatures possible in Salt Lake City. Highs will hit the triple digits in Salt Lake City and for most of the Wasatch Front where an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect on Sunday. Isolated storms are possible over the higher terrain and in eastern Utah Sunday afternoon so be careful near burn scars and slot canyons for isolated flooding. The heat stick around through midweek before a cold front drops temperatures late in the week with a small chance for rain.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 100.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.