Areas of morning fog; Nice weekend ahead

Drying out just in time for the weekend! Areas of dense fog developed in some of the northern Utah valleys & SW WY again today, but should thin out by late morning.

It's going to become mostly clear & with temps hovering near normal this weekend. Great news if you're hitting the road early for Thanksgiving or just want to get the holiday decorations up!

Another storm to our south will brush by and bring a chance of more valley rain & high elevation snow to South Central & SE Utah on Sunday.

Colder & mostly dry next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy after areas of patchy morning fog. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

